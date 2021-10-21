Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News The Cordish Cos has broken ground on Three Light, a 288-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The Baltimore company is building the 19-story property at the corner of Truman Road and Main Street It will have studio, one- and...
Columbus Business First New England Development Corp is planning to build a 137-unit apartment property at 6181 Thompson St in Columbus, Ohio The Worthington, Ohio, developer plans to build the three-story property on an eight-acre site, about 10...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Riverfront Development Partners has filed plans to build the Resolute mixed-use property in Minneapolis The property, at 1300 West Broadway Ave, will have 71 apartment units and 14,000 square feet of commercial...
Rentvcom Yahee Technologies, an e-commerce company, has agreed to fully lease the 199,500-square-foot industrial property that’s currently under construction at 1532 South Vineyard Ave in Ontario, Calif, about 40 miles east of Los Angeles Duke...
A venture of CA Industrial and Clarion Partners has broken ground on Indy South Logistics Center, a 708,000-square-foot industrial property in Greenwood, Ind CA, of Chicago, and Clarion, of New York, are building the property at 955 North Graham...
Monthly rents at multifamily properties increased in September by $16/unit, or 1 percent from the previous month to $1,558/unit That's the smallest monthly increase since last May, when they grew by only $12/unit, or 08 percent, according to Yardi...
Dallas Morning News Loloi Rugs has opened a 450,000-square-foot distribution center at 4130 Port Blvd in Dallas The Dallas rugs manufacturer’s new warehouse is part of the Dallas Southport Center industrial property The company, which was...
Opus Group has broken ground on Sanctuary Business Center, a 137,178-square-foot industrial property in Blaine, Minn The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at the northeast corner of Xylite Street NE and County Road J West, about...
Local developers Dirk Erickson and John and Marcia Bouquet have secured $3122 million of financing for the construction of BRYK on Broadway, a 180-unit affordable-housing property in Rochester, Minn NorthMarq arranged the loan, which was provided by...