Starwood Capital Group has raised $10 billion of equity commitments for its Starwood Distressed Opportunity Fund XII, the latest in its series of opportunistic investment vehicles The Miami investment manager far surpassed the $76 billion it had...
Aries Capital has launched a strategy to invest in net-leased industrial properties in the Southeastern United States The Chicago real estate investment bank has completed its first acquisition, paying $65 million, or $45614/sf, for the...
Varde Partners is taking advantage of a relative dearth of competition in the hotel lending sector and expects to fund $1 billion of loans against the property type this year That would account for 40 percent of the Minneapolis investment manager's...
A venture of David Werner Real Estate, Carlton Associates Inc and Onyx Partners has recapitalized a portfolio of apartment properties in the Southern United States by bringing in 3650 REIT as a preferred equity investor The $935 million transaction...
KKR & Co has completed raising $43 billion of equity commitments for its latest opportunistic real estate fund, KKR Real Estate Partners America III The fund is a follow-up to REPA II, through which the investment manager had raised $2 billion...
Hana Financial Group has agreed to invest up to $500 million in properties over the next two years in the United States, Europe and Asia through a venture with Tishman Speyer Hana is a South Korean financial institution with $390 billion of assets...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Georgetown Co and First Hospitality have formed a venture that is aiming to make $1 billion of hotel investments in the coming years The venture has secured $500 million of equity commitments and expects to...
Neil Luthra and Vann Avedisian, former principals at Highgate Hotels, have formed Newbond Holdings, which will pursue equity and debt investments in the hotel sector The company has completed its first deal, partnering with Apollo Global Management...
Crow Holdings has completed raising $23 billion of investor commitments for its latest value-add fund, Crow Holdings Realty Partner IX LP The Dallas investment manager, which has $21 billion of assets under management, originally had placed a $2...