Natixis has provided $53 million of financing against the 192-unit River Haus Apartments in the Cincinnati suburb of Covington, Ky The five-year loan allowed the property’s developer, Flaherty & Collins Properties of Indianapolis, to take...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $780 million CMBS loan that KKR & Co had assumed as part of its purchase of a portfolio of 48 select- and limited-service hotels with 6,402 rooms has been extended by another six years to June 2027...
FoxRock Properties has paid $435 million for the 76,698-square-foot office and retail building at 176 Federal St in Boston The Quincy, Mass, company bought the property from Charter Capital Management Inc of Boston in a deal brokered by Newmark...
Baltimore Business Journal MDH Properties has paid $242 million, or $16388/sf, for two warehouses with a combined 147,672 square feet in the Baltimore suburb of Hunt Valley, Md The Atlanta investor bought the properties from an undisclosed seller...
KKR & Co has acquired a portfolio of 48 select- and limited-service hotels with 6,402 rooms in a deal that included the assumption of what had been a troubled $780 million CMBS loan The loan is securitized through Credit Suisse Commercial Mortgage...
Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has paid $114 million, or $77551/sf, for Denver Logistics Center, a 147,000-square-foot industrial property in Denver The Boston investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Karis Capital and AEW...
IRA Capital has paid $153 million, or $1,492/sf, for the Post, a 102,500-square-foot office property in Beverly Hills, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Worthe Real Estate Group and Invesco Real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank and Deutsche Bank has provided $450 million of financing against the 1 million-square-foot Americas Tower office building in Manhattan The loan allowed the...
Houston Business Journal Group RMC has bought 5718 Westheimer Road, a 491,092-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria area JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal for the seller, which was not identified The purchase price was not...