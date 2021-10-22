Log In or Subscribe to read more
Greystar Real Estate Partners has broken ground on a 233-unit apartment property at 166 North Aberdeen St in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood The property will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and include a swimming pool,...
The heated demand for industrial space is having a positive impact on what previously might have been overlooked markets in certain parts of the country A beneficiary is Hazleton, Pa, roughly 45 miles from the heart of the red-hot Lehigh Valley...
Crain’s Chicago Business RT Specialty has agreed to lease 83,228 square feet of office space at 540 West Madison St in Chicago The insurance agency will more than double the size of its previous lease, for 38,000 sf at the nearby 500 West...
Multi-Housing News The Cordish Cos has broken ground on Three Light, a 288-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The Baltimore company is building the 19-story property at the corner of Truman Road and Main Street It will have studio, one- and...
Columbus Business First New England Development Corp is planning to build a 137-unit apartment property at 6181 Thompson St in Columbus, Ohio The Worthington, Ohio, developer plans to build the three-story property on an eight-acre site, about 10...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Riverfront Development Partners has filed plans to build the Resolute mixed-use property in Minneapolis The property, at 1300 West Broadway Ave, will have 71 apartment units and 14,000 square feet of commercial...
Rentvcom Yahee Technologies, an e-commerce company, has agreed to fully lease the 199,500-square-foot industrial property that’s currently under construction at 1532 South Vineyard Ave in Ontario, Calif, about 40 miles east of Los Angeles Duke...
A venture of CA Industrial and Clarion Partners has broken ground on Indy South Logistics Center, a 708,000-square-foot industrial property in Greenwood, Ind CA, of Chicago, and Clarion, of New York, are building the property at 955 North Graham...
Monthly rents at multifamily properties increased in September by $16/unit, or 1 percent from the previous month to $1,558/unit That's the smallest monthly increase since last May, when they grew by only $12/unit, or 08 percent, according to Yardi...