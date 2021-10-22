Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ CHA Partners broke ground this week for the Royal at Bloomfield Station, a 224-unit apartment project in Bloomfield, NJ The property, at the corner of Ward Street and Bloomfield Avenue, will have 210 rental units and 14 for-sale...
The Real Deal Quinlan Development Group has filed plans to build a 197-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY The 17-story building, at 374 Fourth Ave, would also have 6,000 square feet of commercial space Quinlan, of New York, expects construction...
AZ Big Media Evergreen Devco Inc has broken ground for a 258-unit apartment property at the intersection of 89th Ave and McDowell Road in Tolleson, Ariz, about 10 miles west of Phoenix The Phoenix developer is building the three-story property on a...
Greystar Real Estate Partners has broken ground on a 233-unit apartment property at 166 North Aberdeen St in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood The property will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and include a swimming pool,...
Bisnow A venture that includes Open Realty Advisors, Hanover Co and Origami Capital Partners plans on breaking ground early next year on the first phase of the massive Rivana at Innovation Station mixed-use complex in Arlington, Va The initial phase...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is expected to start by the end of the year on Mesquite 365, a 550,000-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas City Council recently approved a deal for the development of the $60...
The Real Deal Scale Lending has provided $48 million of construction financing for the development of the 144-unit apartment project at 64 Centre Ave in New Rochelle, NY Allstate Ventures is constructing the 14-story building, which is the first...
Bldup A venture of Toll Brothers Inc and Principal Real Estate Investors has secured $68 million of construction financing to build the 300-unit Atwood apartment project in the Boston suburb of Saugus, Mass Citizens Bank and Comerica Bank provided...
REBusiness Online A venture of Greenlight Communities and Holualoa Cos is planning to build Cabana Bridges, a 288-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The property will be built at 20 East Congress St, on a site that the venture had bought...