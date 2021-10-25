Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cincinnati Business Courier PLK Communities has paid $30 million, or $125,000/unit, for the 240-unit Burlington Oaks Apartments in Burlington, Ky The Cincinnati company purchased the three-story property from the Burns family, which had built it in...
Milwaukee Business Journal Milwaukee Tool has agreed to lease 70,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building at 433 West Van Buren St, starting next year The Brookfield, Wisc, tool maker was represented by JLL, while...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust plans to construct 573-unit apartment property at 61-10 Junction Blvd in Queens, NY The 32-story building would also have commercial and community space as well as 686 parking spots It would sit...
Real Estate NJ CHA Partners broke ground this week for the Royal at Bloomfield Station, a 224-unit apartment project in Bloomfield, NJ The property, at the corner of Ward Street and Bloomfield Avenue, will have 210 rental units and 14 for-sale...
The Real Deal Quinlan Development Group has filed plans to build a 197-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY The 17-story building, at 374 Fourth Ave, would also have 6,000 square feet of commercial space Quinlan, of New York, expects construction...
AZ Big Media Evergreen Devco Inc has broken ground for a 258-unit apartment property at the intersection of 89th Ave and McDowell Road in Tolleson, Ariz, about 10 miles west of Phoenix The Phoenix developer is building the three-story property on a...
Greystar Real Estate Partners has broken ground on a 233-unit apartment property at 166 North Aberdeen St in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood The property will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and include a swimming pool,...
Bisnow A venture that includes Open Realty Advisors, Hanover Co and Origami Capital Partners plans on breaking ground early next year on the first phase of the massive Rivana at Innovation Station mixed-use complex in Arlington, Va The initial phase...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is expected to start by the end of the year on Mesquite 365, a 550,000-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas City Council recently approved a deal for the development of the $60...