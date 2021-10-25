Log In or Subscribe to read more
White Oak Global Advisors, a San Francisco investment manager that primarily provides credit to small- and middle-market businesses, has launched a commercial real estate lending platform White Oak Real Estate Capital will fund construction and...
Dallas Morning News Stillwater Capital plans to start construction early next year on an apartment project in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood The property is being planned for a development site on Taylor Street at Malcolm X Boulevard It would...
Dallas Morning News Prologis Inc has plans to build a two-building industrial project with more than 13 million square feet in Dallas The San Francisco REIT is building the property in the Mountain Creek Business Park, on Mountain Creek Parkway and...
AZ Big Media A venture of Lincoln Ventures and CrossHarbor Capital Partners has broken ground on Moontower PHX, a 326-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix Lincoln, of Austin, and CrossHarbor, of Boston, are building the 24-story property at...
San Antonio Business Journal Velocis has acquired the 208-unit Highline Apartments in San Antonio The Dallas investment firm bought the complex from an affiliate of Allen Harrison Co, which had bought it in 2019 The purchase price was not disclosed,...
REJournalscom M&R Development has opened the 270-unit Elevate apartment property in Madison, Wis The four-story property, at 5022 American Parkway, has one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,205 and $3,199 Units have washers...
A group of lenders led by Huntington National Bank has provided $300 million of construction financing for the Mather Tysons, a 378-unit seniors-housing project in Tysons, Va,, about 15 miles west of Washington, DC Walker & Dunlop arranged the...
Mack Real Estate Group is taking its alternative-lending business public The New York investment manager has filed to take Claros Mortgage Trust Inc, which has a portfolio of $755 billion of senior and subordinate loans and has funded $115 billion...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Trinity Property Group and College Town Communities has paid $432 million, or $75,789/room, for the 570-room Campus Palms student-housing property in Tampa, Fla, two blocks from the University...