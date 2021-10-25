Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Venable has signed a lease for 157,800 square feet office space at 151 West 42nd St in Manhattan The law firm is relocating from 1270 and 1290 Avenue of the Americas, also in Manhattan The Durst Organization owns the 18...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gallery at South Dekalb, a 618,120-square-foot shopping mall in suburban Atlanta, is being offered for sale The property has been encumbered by what originally was $55 million of mortgage debt that was...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust plans to construct 573-unit apartment property at 61-10 Junction Blvd in Queens, NY The 32-story building would also have commercial and community space as well as 686 parking spots It would sit...
Real Estate NJ CHA Partners broke ground this week for the Royal at Bloomfield Station, a 224-unit apartment project in Bloomfield, NJ The property, at the corner of Ward Street and Bloomfield Avenue, will have 210 rental units and 14 for-sale...
The Real Deal Quinlan Development Group has filed plans to build a 197-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY The 17-story building, at 374 Fourth Ave, would also have 6,000 square feet of commercial space Quinlan, of New York, expects construction...
The Real Deal Scale Lending has provided $48 million of construction financing for the development of the 144-unit apartment project at 64 Centre Ave in New Rochelle, NY Allstate Ventures is constructing the 14-story building, which is the first...
Bldup A venture of Toll Brothers Inc and Principal Real Estate Investors has secured $68 million of construction financing to build the 300-unit Atwood apartment project in the Boston suburb of Saugus, Mass Citizens Bank and Comerica Bank provided...
Bldup Citizens Bank has provided $1748 million of construction financing for the 224,106-square-foot laboratory project at 66 Galen St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass A venture of the Davis Cos and Boston Development Group is constructing...
Boston Business Journal A venture led by Lincoln Property Co plans on constructing a 650,000-square-foot laboratory building in Boston The 13-story property is being planned for a 11-acre parcel in the city’s Seaport District, next to the 601...