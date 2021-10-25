Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Bellwether Enterprises has provided $367 million of construction financing for Bristol at Somerset, a 348-unit apartment complex that’s under development in San Antonio The Cleveland mortgage lender provided the...
A group of lenders led by Huntington National Bank has provided $300 million of construction financing for the Mather Tysons, a 378-unit seniors-housing project in Tysons, Va,, about 15 miles west of Washington, DC Walker & Dunlop arranged the...
Mack Real Estate Group is taking its alternative-lending business public The New York investment manager has filed to take Claros Mortgage Trust Inc, which has a portfolio of $755 billion of senior and subordinate loans and has funded $115 billion...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Trinity Property Group and College Town Communities has paid $432 million, or $75,789/room, for the 570-room Campus Palms student-housing property in Tampa, Fla, two blocks from the University...
Natixis has provided $53 million of financing against the 192-unit River Haus Apartments in the Cincinnati suburb of Covington, Ky The five-year loan allowed the property’s developer, Flaherty & Collins Properties of Indianapolis, to take...
Timberland Partners has paid $435 million, or $258,928/unit, for the 168-unit Vincent Woods Apartments in the Minneapolis suburb of Rogers, Minn The Bloomington, Minn, company purchased the property from its developer, Trident Development of Saint...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $780 million CMBS loan that KKR & Co had assumed as part of its purchase of a portfolio of 48 select- and limited-service hotels with 6,402 rooms has been extended by another six years to June 2027...
FoxRock Properties has paid $435 million for the 76,698-square-foot office and retail building at 176 Federal St in Boston The Quincy, Mass, company bought the property from Charter Capital Management Inc of Boston in a deal brokered by Newmark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank and Deutsche Bank has provided $450 million of financing against the 1 million-square-foot Americas Tower office building in Manhattan The loan allowed the...