St Louis Business Journal Tri-Star Properties has broken ground on Heartland View, a 201-unit apartment property in Wentzville, Mo The St Louis developer is building the property on a 13-acre site at 10 Cox Lane, about 40 miles west of downtown St...
Crain’s New York Business The 399-room Omni Berkshire Place hotel in Manhattan is reopening on Nov 1 TRT Holdings, the property’s opener, had closed the hotel last year and considered converting it into office space But the Irving,...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground in December on a 305,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in San Antonio The Fort Worth, Texas, developer is building the property as part of the Connection Business Park along...
Rentvcom Amp Research has agreed to lease 104,900 square feet of industrial space at the TSW Alloy Wheels Warehouse in Brea, Calif The auto parts manufacturer was represented by Lee & Associates, while the property’s owner, CheckerProp,...
Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $536 million, or $258,937/unit, for the 207-unit Chestnut Place apartment property in the Boston suburb of Ashland, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the 50-year-old property, at 5-18 Joanne Drive, from...
White Oak Global Advisors, a San Francisco investment manager that primarily provides credit to small- and middle-market businesses, has launched a commercial real estate lending platform White Oak Real Estate Capital will fund construction and...
Dallas Morning News Stillwater Capital plans to start construction early next year on an apartment project in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood The property is being planned for a development site on Taylor Street at Malcolm X Boulevard It would...
Dallas Morning News Prologis Inc has plans to build a two-building industrial project with more than 13 million square feet in Dallas The San Francisco REIT is building the property in the Mountain Creek Business Park, on Mountain Creek Parkway and...
AZ Big Media A venture of Lincoln Ventures and CrossHarbor Capital Partners has broken ground on Moontower PHX, a 326-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix Lincoln, of Austin, and CrossHarbor, of Boston, are building the 24-story property at...