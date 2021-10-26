Log In or Subscribe to read more
St Louis Business Journal Tri-Star Properties has broken ground on Heartland View, a 201-unit apartment property in Wentzville, Mo The St Louis developer is building the property on a 13-acre site at 10 Cox Lane, about 40 miles west of downtown St...
Crain’s New York Business The 399-room Omni Berkshire Place hotel in Manhattan is reopening on Nov 1 TRT Holdings, the property’s opener, had closed the hotel last year and considered converting it into office space But the Irving,...
San Antonio Business Journal Professional Equity Management has bought The Mark Huebner Oaks, a 361-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Scottsdale, Ariz, company acquired the property, at 11138 Huebner Oaks Road, from Godfrey Residential...
Dallas Morning News Camden Property Trust has bought a pair of apartment properties in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Houston REIT bought the properties from an unidentified Tennessee-based investor Stillwater Capital of Dallas built the...
REBusiness Online AAA Management has secured $476 million of financing for the construction of Geo Queen Anne, a 168-unit apartment property in Seattle CBRE arranged the loan The six-story property is being built at 2222 15th Ave West, about three...
Dallas Morning News Stillwater Capital plans to start construction early next year on an apartment project in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood The property is being planned for a development site on Taylor Street at Malcolm X Boulevard It would...
Dallas Morning News Prologis Inc has plans to build a two-building industrial project with more than 13 million square feet in Dallas The San Francisco REIT is building the property in the Mountain Creek Business Park, on Mountain Creek Parkway and...
AZ Big Media A venture of Lincoln Ventures and CrossHarbor Capital Partners has broken ground on Moontower PHX, a 326-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix Lincoln, of Austin, and CrossHarbor, of Boston, are building the 24-story property at...
San Antonio Business Journal Velocis has acquired the 208-unit Highline Apartments in San Antonio The Dallas investment firm bought the complex from an affiliate of Allen Harrison Co, which had bought it in 2019 The purchase price was not disclosed,...