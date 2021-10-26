Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Western-Southern Life Assurance Co has provided a $72 million construction loan for the development of the Palm Beach Riverstone Apartments in West Palm Beach, Fla American Group of Los Angeles recently broke ground on...
Orlando Business Journal Centennial Bank has provided $40 million of construction financing for the development of Celebration Pointe, a 127,277-square-foot mixed-use property in suburban Orlando, Fla Unicorp National Developments Inc is building...
REBusiness Online AAA Management has secured $476 million of financing for the construction of Geo Queen Anne, a 168-unit apartment property in Seattle CBRE arranged the loan The six-story property is being built at 2222 15th Ave West, about three...
Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $536 million, or $258,937/unit, for the 207-unit Chestnut Place apartment property in the Boston suburb of Ashland, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the 50-year-old property, at 5-18 Joanne Drive, from...
White Oak Global Advisors, a San Francisco investment manager that primarily provides credit to small- and middle-market businesses, has launched a commercial real estate lending platform White Oak Real Estate Capital will fund construction and...
San Antonio Business Journal Bellwether Enterprises has provided $367 million of construction financing for Bristol at Somerset, a 348-unit apartment complex that’s under development in San Antonio The Cleveland mortgage lender provided the...
A group of lenders led by Huntington National Bank has provided $300 million of construction financing for the Mather Tysons, a 378-unit seniors-housing project in Tysons, Va,, about 15 miles west of Washington, DC Walker & Dunlop arranged the...
Mack Real Estate Group is taking its alternative-lending business public The New York investment manager has filed to take Claros Mortgage Trust Inc, which has a portfolio of $755 billion of senior and subordinate loans and has funded $115 billion...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Trinity Property Group and College Town Communities has paid $432 million, or $75,789/room, for the 570-room Campus Palms student-housing property in Tampa, Fla, two blocks from the University...