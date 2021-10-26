Log In or Subscribe to read more
St Louis Business Journal Tri-Star Properties has broken ground on Heartland View, a 201-unit apartment property in Wentzville, Mo The St Louis developer is building the property on a 13-acre site at 10 Cox Lane, about 40 miles west of downtown St...
Boston Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $1535 million, or $12792/sf, for a pair of industrial buildings with a combined 12 million square feet in the Boston suburb of Northborough, Mass The New York investment manager bought the properties...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground in December on a 305,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in San Antonio The Fort Worth, Texas, developer is building the property as part of the Connection Business Park along...
REBusiness Online AAA Management has secured $476 million of financing for the construction of Geo Queen Anne, a 168-unit apartment property in Seattle CBRE arranged the loan The six-story property is being built at 2222 15th Ave West, about three...
Dallas Morning News Stillwater Capital plans to start construction early next year on an apartment project in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood The property is being planned for a development site on Taylor Street at Malcolm X Boulevard It would...
Dallas Morning News Prologis Inc has plans to build a two-building industrial project with more than 13 million square feet in Dallas The San Francisco REIT is building the property in the Mountain Creek Business Park, on Mountain Creek Parkway and...
AZ Big Media A venture of Lincoln Ventures and CrossHarbor Capital Partners has broken ground on Moontower PHX, a 326-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix Lincoln, of Austin, and CrossHarbor, of Boston, are building the 24-story property at...
San Antonio Business Journal Bellwether Enterprises has provided $367 million of construction financing for Bristol at Somerset, a 348-unit apartment complex that’s under development in San Antonio The Cleveland mortgage lender provided the...
Commercial Observer Venable has signed a lease for 157,800 square feet office space at 151 West 42nd St in Manhattan The law firm is relocating from 1270 and 1290 Avenue of the Americas, also in Manhattan The Durst Organization owns the 18...