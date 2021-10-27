Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Center Denholtz Properties has bought the Celebration Business Center, a 106,068-square-foot office complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Celebration, Fla, for $178 million, or about $16782/sf The Red Bank, NJ, company acquired the...
Charlotte Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $545 million, or about $236,957/unit, for the Tryon Farms Apartments, a 230-unit garden-style complex in Charlotte, NC The New York investment giant bought the property from an affiliate of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ezralow Co has re-entered Arizona after a 12-year absence, buying three apartment properties with 924 units for $3685 million in Phoenix and Scottsdale The Calabasas, Calif, company was co-founded in the...
A venture of Trion Properties and PCCP LLC has paid $825 million, or about $197,368/unit, for the 418-unit Loft 9 Apartments in Denver Trion, of West Hollywood, Calif, and PCCP, of Los Angeles, purchased the property from Beitel Group, the former...
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has agreed to pay $260 million for the Block 21 mixed-use complex in Austin, Texas It’s the second time in two years that the Nashville, Tenn, REIT had struck a deal to buy the property from its developer,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Hempel Real Estate has paid $25 million, or $16129/sf, for the BLOC, a 155,000-square-foot office property in Bloomington, Minn While the seller was not confirmed, an entity of Hudson Advisors had purchased it in...
Crain’s New York Business The Hospital for Special Surgery has signed a lease to occupy nearly half of the 400,000-square-foot medical-office project that’s under construction in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood The lease...
A venture of Lone Star Funds and Woolbright Development has paid $10166 million, or $239/sf, for Legacy Place, an open-air, lifestyle retail center with 425,316 square feet in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The property, on a 43-acre parcel at 11290 Legacy...
Kushner Cos has paid $82 million, or $273,333/unit, for the 300-unit Lumen apartment property in Hampton, Va The New York real estate investor bought the property, at 2100 North Campus Parkway, from a venture of LM Sandler & Sons of Virginia...