Fox59com TWG is planning to build Rise on Meridian, a 269-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The local developer is building the six-story property in an opportunity zone at 915 South Meridian St, about one mile south of downtown Indianapolis...
San Antonio Business Journal Cohen-Esrey Development plans to start construction soon on Lofts at Creekview, a 301-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the four-story property on 125 acres at 3623 East...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co is breaking ground early next year on a five-building industrial project with more than 2 million square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the distribution and warehouse project as...
Dallas Morning News Work has started on Midtown GP, a 56-acre mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas Kalterra Capital Partners is building the property at State Highway 161 and Forum Drive, just north of Interstate 20 The...
Real Estate NJ EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $277 million, or $22021/sf, for the 125,790-square-foot industrial building at 650 Randolph Road in Somerset, NJ The Denver company bought the property from Citgen Realty LLC in a deal brokered...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Silver One International and Blue Star Clothing has agreed to pay $49 million, or about $92453/sf, for the 53,000-square-foot office building at 44 West 37th St in Manhattan Sioni Group of New York is...
Crain’s New York Business The Hospital for Special Surgery has signed a lease to occupy nearly half of the 400,000-square-foot medical-office project that’s under construction in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood The lease...
REBusiness Online IDI Logistics has broken ground on a 100,463-square-foot industrial property at 3500 Wolf Road in Franklin Park, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property on a 692-acre site just south of O’Hare International Airport...
Commercial Observer Skanska is breaking ground next month on the OZMA, a 275-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The 13-story building, at 44 M St NE, will include 7,900 square feet of retail space The Swedish developer plans to complete the...