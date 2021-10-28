Log In or Subscribe to read more
Fox59com TWG is planning to build Rise on Meridian, a 269-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The local developer is building the six-story property in an opportunity zone at 915 South Meridian St, about one mile south of downtown Indianapolis...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co is breaking ground early next year on a five-building industrial project with more than 2 million square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the distribution and warehouse project as...
Dallas Morning News Work has started on Midtown GP, a 56-acre mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas Kalterra Capital Partners is building the property at State Highway 161 and Forum Drive, just north of Interstate 20 The...
Crain’s New York Business Krown Point Capital has filed plans with the Manhattan Department of Buildings to develop a 114-unit apartment project The Jericho, NY, developer wants to build the 12-story project at 300 East 50th St in the...
Crain’s New York Business The Hospital for Special Surgery has signed a lease to occupy nearly half of the 400,000-square-foot medical-office project that’s under construction in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood The lease...
REBusiness Online IDI Logistics has broken ground on a 100,463-square-foot industrial property at 3500 Wolf Road in Franklin Park, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property on a 692-acre site just south of O’Hare International Airport...
Commercial Observer Skanska is breaking ground next month on the OZMA, a 275-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The 13-story building, at 44 M St NE, will include 7,900 square feet of retail space The Swedish developer plans to complete the...
Columbus Business First The Champion Cos is planning to build River Park of Dublin, a 204-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The Westerville, Ohio, developer will build the property at 3111 Hayden Road, about 11 miles northwest of the...
South Florida Business Journal Gomez Development Group has plans to build a 263,371-square-foot medical-office building in Aventura, Fla The Miami developer has lined up $45 million of construction financing for the seven-story property, which is...