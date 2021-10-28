Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal AvalonBay Communities has bought the Curv mixed-use complex in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $150 million The Arlington, Va, REIT bought the property from Ram Realty Advisors of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The eight-story...
A venture of Security Properties Inc and Rockwood Capital has paid $1411 million, or $386,575/unit, for Midtown 64, a 365-unit apartment property in Kent, Wash The Seattle company purchased the property from its developer, Goodman Real Estate, also...
BentallGreenOak has paid $35 million, or $38377/sf, for three adjacent medical-office buildings with a combined 91,200 square feet in the Washington, DC, suburb of Frederick, Md The investment manager bought the properties from Ausherman Properties...
Fox59com TWG is planning to build Rise on Meridian, a 269-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The local developer is building the six-story property in an opportunity zone at 915 South Meridian St, about one mile south of downtown Indianapolis...
SL Green Realty Corp has sold the 103,244-square-foot office building at 590 Fifth Ave in Manhattan for $103 million, or $99764/sf Kassin Sabbagh Realty brokered the deal The identity of the buyer could not immediately be learned SL Green, a New...
Real Estate NJ EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $277 million, or $22021/sf, for the 125,790-square-foot industrial building at 650 Randolph Road in Somerset, NJ The Denver company bought the property from Citgen Realty LLC in a deal brokered...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Highwoods Properties Inc has sold Crescent Center, a 356,000-square-foot office building in Memphis, Tenn, for $675 million, or $18961/sf An investment group bought the property, which Highwoods...
Longfellow Real Estate Partners has paid $3154 million, or $847/sf, for a portfolio of nine office buildings with 371,281 square feet in the Sorrento Mesa area of San Diego The Boston investment manager bought the portfolio from PS Business Parks,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TerraCap Management LLC has paid $368 million, or $200,000/unit, for the 184-unit Palmetto Place apartment property in Fort Mill, SC, about 17 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC The Naples, Fla, investment...