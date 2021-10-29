Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Empire State Realty Trust Inc, which owns 101 million square feet of office and retail space in New York City and its suburbs, is entering the multifamily sector The New York REIT has agreed to buy a 90...
South Florida Business Journal AvalonBay Communities has bought the Curv mixed-use complex in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $150 million The Arlington, Va, REIT bought the property from Ram Realty Advisors of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The eight-story...
A venture of Security Properties Inc and Rockwood Capital has paid $1411 million, or $386,575/unit, for Midtown 64, a 365-unit apartment property in Kent, Wash The Seattle company purchased the property from its developer, Goodman Real Estate, also...
BentallGreenOak has paid $35 million, or $38377/sf, for three adjacent medical-office buildings with a combined 91,200 square feet in the Washington, DC, suburb of Frederick, Md The investment manager bought the properties from Ausherman Properties...
The office building at 2 North LaSalle St in Chicago is being sold for what's said to be $180 million, or $25405/sf, which should resolve a troubled $1378 million CMBS loan that had been modified twice in recent years The good news is that the...
SL Green Realty Corp has sold the 103,244-square-foot office building at 590 Fifth Ave in Manhattan for $103 million, or $99764/sf Kassin Sabbagh Realty brokered the deal The identity of the buyer could not immediately be learned SL Green, a New...
Real Estate NJ EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $277 million, or $22021/sf, for the 125,790-square-foot industrial building at 650 Randolph Road in Somerset, NJ The Denver company bought the property from Citgen Realty LLC in a deal brokered...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Aareal Bank has provided $98 million of mortgage financing against the 390-room Hilton Boston Back Bay Hotel The loan, which matures in August 2025, but could be extended for a year, pays a coupon pegged to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Highwoods Properties Inc has sold Crescent Center, a 356,000-square-foot office building in Memphis, Tenn, for $675 million, or $18961/sf An investment group bought the property, which Highwoods...