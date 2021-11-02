Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia has originated a $354 million construction loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 135-unit second phase of the Meadow Branch apartment property in Winchester, Va Berkadia four years...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage lender 3650 REIT has unveiled its CMBS shelf, using it for a $91859 million conduit transaction The deal, 3650 REIT 2 LLC, 2021-PF1, is backed by 35 loans against 42 properties The Miami lender is...
The Real Deal A venture of Spring Progress Investment Solutions and the Singapore unit of Haitong International Financial Services has taken control of the Oceanwide Center mixed-use project that’s under construction in San Francisco Oceanwide...
JDS Development Group, which is building the 64-story 1 Southside Park mixed-use property in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, is tapping the crowdfunding market to raise nearly $50 million of equity for the proposed $700 million project It recently...
Varde Partners has provided $148 million of financing against the 671-room Town & Country Resort in the Mission Valley area of San Diego The loan, arranged by Berkadia, allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Lowe of Los Angeles and...
The Real Deal American International Group has provided $97 million of construction financing for an 11-story office development at 29 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Edward J Minskoff Equities is constructing the project, details of which have not been...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CenterSquare Investment Management has paid $2455 million, or about $53370/sf, for the 46,000-square-foot HSBC Plaza in Boca Raton, Fla The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, company bought the retail property,...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured $71 million of construction financing for a 294-unit apartment project in Little Ferry, NJ The two-building property is being built at 110 Bergen Turnpike, about 15 miles northwest of Manhattan...
PCCP LLC has provided $40 million of senior mortgage financing to facilitate Carmel Partners’ $542 million, or $536,637/unit, purchase of the 101-unit One38 apartment property in downtown San Jose, Calif Carmel is buying the two-year-old...