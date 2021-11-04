Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage is selling a portfolio of 27 hotels with more than 3,700 rooms in a deal valued at $822 million The Grapevine, Texas, investor is selling the portfolio to a venture of Summit Hotel Properties, an Atlanta REIT, and...
Louisville Business First Sunshine Industries Inc has filed plans to build a 204-unit apartment property at 400 Shelby Station Drive in Louisville, Ky The $50 million project, about 20 miles east of the city’s downtown, will have eight...
Bisnow A venture of Greystar Real Estate Partners, Oxford Properties and institutional investors advised by JPMorgan Global Alternatives is nearing completion of the 756-unit Illume apartment project in Washington, DC The two-building development...
Boston Business Journal Samuels & Associates is planning to construct a 118,191-square-foot laboratory building at 1001 Boylston St in Boston The city’s Planning & Development Agency is scheduled to review the proposal in the coming...
Houston Business Journal Shell Oil Co has renewed its lease for 259,000 square feet of office space at 1000 Main, an 837,161-sf office building in downtown Houston The energy company will continue to occupy eight floors in the 36-story property, at...
A venture of San Francisco Zen Center and Kendal Corp has broken ground on Enso Village, a 221-unit seniors-housing property in Healdsburg, Calif San Francisco Zen Center and Kendal Corp, of Kennett Square, Pa, are building the property on 16 acres...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors is starting work soon on the Delta Industrial Park, an 876,587-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The local company is building the property on Delta Drive, near Exit 14 off Interstate...
Berkadia has originated a $354 million construction loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 135-unit second phase of the Meadow Branch apartment property in Winchester, Va Berkadia four years...
San Antonio Business Journal Constellation Group has acquired 120 Ninth Street, a 220-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Miami company bought the five-story property from an affiliate of SC Bodner Co of Indianapolis The purchase price was not...