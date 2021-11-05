Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Lavoro Capital Holdings has bought a stake in Cevallos Lofts, a 252-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Dallas company acquired the stake from The NRP Group of Cleveland, which had developed the property 10 years...
The Development Tracker A development group led by Hines has broken ground on the North Loop Green mixed-use development in Minneapolis The Houston developer is building the property at 350 North 5th St, just over a mile from the city’s...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage is selling a portfolio of 27 hotels with more than 3,700 rooms in a deal valued at $822 million The Grapevine, Texas, investor is selling the portfolio to a venture of Summit Hotel Properties, an Atlanta REIT, and...
Dallas Morning News A fund managed by an affiliate of Ares Management Corp has started construction on the Turnpike North Logistics Center, a 636,000-square-foot business park in Dallas The Los Angeles company is developing the two-building...
Louisville Business First Sunshine Industries Inc has filed plans to build a 204-unit apartment property at 400 Shelby Station Drive in Louisville, Ky The $50 million project, about 20 miles east of the city’s downtown, will have eight...
Bisnow A venture of Greystar Real Estate Partners, Oxford Properties and institutional investors advised by JPMorgan Global Alternatives is nearing completion of the 756-unit Illume apartment project in Washington, DC The two-building development...
Boston Business Journal Samuels & Associates is planning to construct a 118,191-square-foot laboratory building at 1001 Boylston St in Boston The city’s Planning & Development Agency is scheduled to review the proposal in the coming...
Houston Business Journal Shell Oil Co has renewed its lease for 259,000 square feet of office space at 1000 Main, an 837,161-sf office building in downtown Houston The energy company will continue to occupy eight floors in the 36-story property, at...
A venture of San Francisco Zen Center and Kendal Corp has broken ground on Enso Village, a 221-unit seniors-housing property in Healdsburg, Calif San Francisco Zen Center and Kendal Corp, of Kennett Square, Pa, are building the property on 16 acres...