San Antonio Business Journal RailField Partners has bought Aspire at Live Oak, a 240-unit apartment complex in Live Oak, Texas, about 19 miles northeast of San Antonio The Bethesda, Md, company acquired the property, at 8130 Shin Oak Drive, from...
Houston Business Journal A venture of CBK Interests and Sabre Street has broken ground on the five-story medical-office building in Spring Valley Village, Texas, about 11 miles northwest of downtown Houston The project is being built at the corner...
Dallas Business Journal Kalterra Capital Partners has started construction on a 56-acre mixed-use complex in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The multi-phase property is being built along Highway 161 and will include 142 townhomes, a...
San Antonio Business Journal Lavoro Capital Holdings has bought a stake in Cevallos Lofts, a 252-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Dallas company acquired the stake from The NRP Group of Cleveland, which had developed the property 10 years...
Houston Chronicle Ground has broken on the 100-unit Avenue J affordable-housing property in Houston’s East End neighborhood New Hope Housing is building the property at 5220 Avenue J It will have a mix of one- and two-bedroom units that...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage is selling a portfolio of 27 hotels with more than 3,700 rooms in a deal valued at $822 million The Grapevine, Texas, investor is selling the portfolio to a venture of Summit Hotel Properties, an Atlanta REIT, and...
Dallas Morning News A fund managed by an affiliate of Ares Management Corp has started construction on the Turnpike North Logistics Center, a 636,000-square-foot business park in Dallas The Los Angeles company is developing the two-building...
Cincinnati Business Courier Two tenants have agreed to lease a total of 371,000 square feet of industrial space at the 577,000-sf first phase of the Springdale Commerce Park in Springdale, Ohio Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 134,000 sf at the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rental rates at the 2,751 units that UDR Inc owns in San Francisco increased by 28 percent in the third quarter, but remain 186 percent below levels reached before the coronavirus pandemic early last year...