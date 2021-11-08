Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage originations continued to grow in the third quarter, by 19 percent, when compared with the second, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association That was a record high, according to the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS delinquency picture continued to improve, substantially, last month, with the overall volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments declining by $33 billion, or 1148 percent,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rental rates at the 2,751 units that UDR Inc owns in San Francisco increased by 28 percent in the third quarter, but remain 186 percent below levels reached before the coronavirus pandemic early last year...
Net effective rents at the 20,800 apartment units that Essex Property Trust owns in Southern California increased by 23 percent in the third quarter They're now 172 percent higher than they were before the coronavirus pandemic Rents in Northern...
The number of sale-leaseback transactions, driven by the heady activity in the mergers and acquisitions market, totaled 185, up 93 percent in the second quarter when compared with a year ago That's according to analysis by SLB Capital Advisors,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $19304 billion of commercial properties changed hands during the third quarter – the largest quarterly volume since Real Capital Analytics started tracking such data in 2001 The massive...
The heated demand for industrial space is having a positive impact on what previously might have been overlooked markets in certain parts of the country A beneficiary is Hazleton, Pa, roughly 45 miles from the heart of the red-hot Lehigh Valley...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties continued their skyward trajectory, climbing another 224 percent in September, putting them 1244 percent higher on the year so far and 1614 percent greater than they were a...
As much as $5 billion of equity has been raised so far this year through the structured tax-deferred exchange market, putting it on track to top $6 billion of capital for the full year, according to Mountain Dell Consulting LLC That obliterates the...