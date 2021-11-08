Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Highgate Holdings and Cerberus Capital Management has agreed to buy CorePoint Lodging Inc, which was formed in 2018 through the spin-off of 316 La Quinta-branded limited-service hotels, in a deal valued at $15 billion It's paying...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Fogelman Properties and Thackeray Partners has paid $385 million, or $160,417/unit, for the Walden Oaks apartment property in Anderson, SC Graycliff Capital Partners of Greenville, SC, sold the...
Bank OZK and Square Mile Capital Management LLC have provided a total of $91 million of financing for the construction of a 169-unit apartment property at 2150 Kittredge St in downtown Berkeley, Calif The financing, arranged by Valtus Capital Group...
MIG Real Estate has paid $84 million, or $352,941/unit, for the 238-unit Solara apartment property in Seattle The Newport Beach, Calif, developer purchased the property from Sares Regis Multifamily Funds, which was represented by CBRE The brokerage...
Equus Capital Partners Ltd has paid $633 million, or $277,632/unit, for the 228-unit Carmel Vista Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough, Ga The Philadelphia investment manager bought the property from a group led by Vista Realty Partners, an...
Rentvcom Realterm Logistics has paid $6425 million, or $61483/sf, for the 104,500-square-foot office property at 7995 Armour St in San Diego The Annapolis, Md, investor purchased the property from Lincoln Property Co, which was represented by...
Commercial Observer A venture led by Vornado Realty Trust has secured $950 million of financing against 1290 Avenue of the Americas, a 21 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan JPMorgan Chase Bank, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Bank of...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Maddd Equities and Joy Construction has secured $140 million of financing for the development of the 750-unit River Crest affordable- and supportive-housing project in the Bronx, NY Wells Fargo Bank...
AZ Big Media Tides Equities has paid $438 million, or $236,756/unit, for the 185-unit Zazu Apartment Homes in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Emma Capital, which was represented in the deal by Colliers International The...