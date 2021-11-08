Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bank OZK and Square Mile Capital Management LLC have provided a total of $91 million of financing for the construction of a 169-unit apartment property at 2150 Kittredge St in downtown Berkeley, Calif The financing, arranged by Valtus Capital Group...
The Real Deal Sitex Group has paid $50 million for a 337-acre development site in Queens, NY The Englewood, NJ, company bought the site from the Steinberg family, which owns the Salem Truck Leasing company Pinnacle Realty brokered the deal The site,...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Maddd Equities and Joy Construction has secured $140 million of financing for the development of the 750-unit River Crest affordable- and supportive-housing project in the Bronx, NY Wells Fargo Bank...
Houston Business Journal A venture of CBK Interests and Sabre Street has broken ground on the five-story medical-office building in Spring Valley Village, Texas, about 11 miles northwest of downtown Houston The project is being built at the corner...
Dallas Business Journal Kalterra Capital Partners has started construction on a 56-acre mixed-use complex in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The multi-phase property is being built along Highway 161 and will include 142 townhomes, a...
Louisville Business First Alton Webb & Associates has proposed building the Saddlebred Pointe mixed-use property in Shelbyville, Ky, about 30 miles east of Louisville, Ky The local developer is building the property on a 70-acre site just off...
REBusiness Online Construction is underway on the Russell Industrial Park, a 14-million-square-foot industrial property in Davenport, Iowa Russell, a Davenport construction and development company, is building the property on a 95-acre site at 8730...
Santander Bank has provided $66 million of financing for the construction of the 228-unit Rafferty apartment property proposed for downtown Santa Ana, Calif The financing was arranged by Berkadia, which also arranged a $317 million equity investment...
Houston Chronicle Ground has broken on the 100-unit Avenue J affordable-housing property in Houston’s East End neighborhood New Hope Housing is building the property at 5220 Avenue J It will have a mix of one- and two-bedroom units that...