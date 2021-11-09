Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom A development group led by Birge & Held has broken ground on the 216-unit Greenview Apartments in Whitestown, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 5875 Perry Worth Road, about 20 miles northwest of downtown...
The Real Deal Target Corp has signed a lease for 90,000 square feet at the 12 million-sf Kings Plaza shopping center in Brooklyn, NY The retailer will take space that previously was occupied by JCPenney Macerich Co, a Santa Monica, Calif, REIT, owns...
Albuquerque Journal Schenker has agreed to fully lease the 150,000-square-foot industrial property that is being built at 7200 Bluewater Road NW in Albuquerque, NM The logistics company will take its space once the property is completed in the...
Crain’s Chicago Business A group led by local real estate developer Thomas Roszak is breaking ground soon on a 375-unit apartment property at 160 North Elizabeth St in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood The 27-story property is slated...
Dallas Morning News Apex Capital Corp is leasing about 62,000 square feet of office space at the Bank of America Tower, an 820,501-sf office building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The freight factoring company, which was founded in 1995, will house...
Louisville Business First Alton Webb & Associates has proposed building the Saddlebred Pointe mixed-use property in Shelbyville, Ky, about 30 miles east of Louisville, Ky The local developer is building the property on a 70-acre site just off...
REBusiness Online Construction is underway on the Russell Industrial Park, a 14-million-square-foot industrial property in Davenport, Iowa Russell, a Davenport construction and development company, is building the property on a 95-acre site at 8730...
The Development Tracker A development group led by Hines has broken ground on the North Loop Green mixed-use development in Minneapolis The Houston developer is building the property at 350 North 5th St, just over a mile from the city’s...
Crain’s Chicago Business Blackstone Group is offering for sale the Streets of Woodfield, a 693,000-square-foot shopping center in Schaumburg, Ill Eastdil Secured has the listing for the property, at 601 North Martingale Road, which is expected...