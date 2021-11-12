Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A venture of CommonWealth Partners and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System has agreed has agreed to pay more than $1 billion, or $1,429/sf, for the 700,000-square-foot Hudson Commons office building at 441 Ninth Ave in...
Starwood Property Trust, which in 2016 and 2018 had purchased a total of 61 affordable-housing properties with 15,057 units in Florida for $125 billion, has completely cashed out of the portfolio that it refers to as WoodStar I and II But it still...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ascott Residence Trust has agreed to pay $833 million, or $152,007/bed, for the 548-bed Seven07 student-housing property in Champaign, Ill The Singapore REIT is buying the property from a venture of Opus...
Machine Investment Group has partnered with Baudpont Capital to pay $326 million, or $35875/sf, for 1010 Rincon Circle, a 90,871-square-foot office/research and development building in San Jose, Calif The venture, which was advised on the purchase...
The Real Deal Rivky Brach has paid $49 million, or $680,556/unit, for the 72-unit MYNT apartment building in Brooklyn, NY The New York investor bought the six-story property from investors David Katz and Mordechai Spira, who had purchased it in...
Friedkin Property Group has paid $65 million, or $336,788/unit, for the 193-unit Reserve at Evanston apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The San Francisco investor bought the 18-year-old property, at 1930 Ridge Ave, from...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $6325 million, or $204,032/unit, for Lakeside Casitas, a 310-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from Monarch Investment & Management Group of...
Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $4163 million, or $260,156/unit, for the 160-unit Westover Parc apartment property in Phoenix, with plans to upgrade it to high-efficiency standards The Boston investment manager purchased the property, at 6515...
ROI Capital Group has paid $263 million, or $131,500/unit, for the 200-unit Oaks at San Jose apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The Israeli investment manager, which owns apartment properties in the United States and United Kingdom, bought the...