Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Dynamic Star has filed plans for a 602-unit apartment property at 320 West Fordham Road in the Bronx, NY The Greenwich, Conn, company hopes to break ground on the 17-story building by the end of next year and complete it...
The Real Deal A venture of CommonWealth Partners and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System has agreed has agreed to pay more than $1 billion, or $1,429/sf, for the 700,000-square-foot Hudson Commons office building at 441 Ninth Ave in...
Starwood Property Trust, which in 2016 and 2018 had purchased a total of 61 affordable-housing properties with 15,057 units in Florida for $125 billion, has completely cashed out of the portfolio that it refers to as WoodStar I and II But it still...
Commercial Observer Varde Partners has provided $529 million of financing against the 144-room Kimpton Banneker Hotel in Washington, DC Newmark arranged the loan A venture of Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners and Valor Partners owns the property,...
Alternative lender iBorrow has provided $971 million of financing to fund the $155 million purchase, by Yucaipa Cos, of the 14-story American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan Yucaipa is a Los Angeles private-equity company led by Ron...
Rialto Capital Management has provided $489 million of financing against the 230,757-square-foot Tower 101 office property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The three-year, floating-rate loan allowed the property’s owner, Ivy Realty of Greenwich, Conn,...
The Real Deal Rivky Brach has paid $49 million, or $680,556/unit, for the 72-unit MYNT apartment building in Brooklyn, NY The New York investor bought the six-story property from investors David Katz and Mordechai Spira, who had purchased it in...
The Real Deal Wolk Properties is offering for sale the 95-unit apartment building at 740 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York company has hired JLL to market the property, which could trade for $55 million, or $578,947/unit The property, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $1031 million, or $229,621/unit, for the 449-unit Celsius in Charlotte, NC The Tampa, Fla, investor bought the apartment property from Hercules Living of Virginia...