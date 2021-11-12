Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Cerberus Capital Management has provided $772 million of financing against the 114-unit Rockwell apartment property in New Rochelle, NY Greystone Capital Advisors arranged the loan on behalf of the property’s developer, a...
The Real Deal A venture of CommonWealth Partners and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System has agreed has agreed to pay more than $1 billion, or $1,429/sf, for the 700,000-square-foot Hudson Commons office building at 441 Ninth Ave in...
Milwaukee Business Journal McClendon Capital Group has been approved to build a 156-unit apartment property at the corner of East Ogden Avenue and North Milwaukee Street in Milwaukee The local developer and investor plans to break ground on the $40...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 630,000-square-foot fulfillment center in the 19 million-sf Northern Virginia Gateway industrial property in Stafford, Va Peterson Cos, a Fair Lakes, Va, developer, is constructing...
Commercial Property Executive Scannell Properties has broken ground on the 14 million-square-foot first phase of the Ronald Reagan Logistics Center in Brownsburg, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the industrial property at the intersection...
The Real Deal Rivky Brach has paid $49 million, or $680,556/unit, for the 72-unit MYNT apartment building in Brooklyn, NY The New York investor bought the six-story property from investors David Katz and Mordechai Spira, who had purchased it in...
The Real Deal Wolk Properties is offering for sale the 95-unit apartment building at 740 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York company has hired JLL to market the property, which could trade for $55 million, or $578,947/unit The property, which...
Commercial Observer Rock Creek Property Group has paid $22 million, or $18182/sf, for three office buildings totaling 121,000 square feet in the Clover Leaf business park in Germantown, Md The Washington, DC, company plans on converting the...
Dallas Morning News Construction is expected to start in January on the Spring Creek Frisco 45 mixed-use complex in suburban Dallas A real estate partnership affiliated with Houston businessman George Bishop is developing the property on nearly 60...