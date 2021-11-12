Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Celera Properties and AEW Capital Management has paid $295 million, or $31275/sf, for the 94,325-square-foot medical-office building at 5 Branch St in the Boston suburb of Methuen, Mass It bought the property from Marcus Partners, a...
The Triangle Town Center shopping mall in Raleigh, NC, has sold for $3325 million - 20 percent more than its most-recent $277 million appraised value The sale, to Kohan Retail Investment Group, resolves $9946 million of chronically troubled CMBS...
The Real Deal A venture of CommonWealth Partners and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System has agreed has agreed to pay more than $1 billion, or $1,429/sf, for the 700,000-square-foot Hudson Commons office building at 441 Ninth Ave in...
A venture of Clarion Partners and Cityview has paid $161 million, or $583,333/unit, for Empire Landing, a 276-unit apartment property in Burbank, Calif Clarion Partners of New York and Cityview of Los Angeles purchased the property from Nuveen Real...
Starwood Property Trust, which in 2016 and 2018 had purchased a total of 61 affordable-housing properties with 15,057 units in Florida for $125 billion, has completely cashed out of the portfolio that it refers to as WoodStar I and II But it still...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ascott Residence Trust has agreed to pay $833 million, or $152,007/bed, for the 548-bed Seven07 student-housing property in Champaign, Ill The Singapore REIT is buying the property from a venture of Opus...
Machine Investment Group has partnered with Baudpont Capital to pay $326 million, or $35875/sf, for 1010 Rincon Circle, a 90,871-square-foot office/research and development building in San Jose, Calif The venture, which was advised on the purchase...
The Real Deal Rivky Brach has paid $49 million, or $680,556/unit, for the 72-unit MYNT apartment building in Brooklyn, NY The New York investor bought the six-story property from investors David Katz and Mordechai Spira, who had purchased it in...
Friedkin Property Group has paid $65 million, or $336,788/unit, for the 193-unit Reserve at Evanston apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The San Francisco investor bought the 18-year-old property, at 1930 Ridge Ave, from...