Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $1002 million of construction financing for the 344-unit apartment project at the corner of Broad and Noble streets in Philadelphia A venture of Toll Brothers Inc and Sundance Bay is...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has provided $6055 million of construction financing for Alta 9600, a 296-unit apartment project in Miami Alta Developers recently broke ground on the project, which...
Dallas Morning News CBRE Global Investors has provided $663 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Plaza at Solana, a four-building office and retail complex with about 361,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Westlake, Texas An...
Parkview Financial has provided $544 million of financing for the development of a pair of apartment properties with a total of 272 units in Tacoma and Kent, Wash The two properties are at 102 Madison Ave, with 157 units in Kent, and 415 East 25th...
Dwight Capital has provided $2585 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 217-unit Majestic Parc Apartments in Denton, Texas The property, at 2700 East McKinney St, was...
JLL has originated $365 million of Fannie Mae financing against a portfolio of 11 apartment properties with 202 units in southern California owned by Universe Holdings The loan, with a 10-year term, pays a coupon of 353 percent and allowed Universe,...
Commercial Observer Cerberus Capital Management has provided $772 million of financing against the 114-unit Rockwell apartment property in New Rochelle, NY Greystone Capital Advisors arranged the loan on behalf of the property’s developer, a...
Starwood Property Trust, which in 2016 and 2018 had purchased a total of 61 affordable-housing properties with 15,057 units in Florida for $125 billion, has completely cashed out of the portfolio that it refers to as WoodStar I and II But it still...
Commercial Observer Varde Partners has provided $529 million of financing against the 144-room Kimpton Banneker Hotel in Washington, DC Newmark arranged the loan A venture of Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners and Valor Partners owns the property,...