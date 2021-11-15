Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A venture of Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management has acquired the Kaufman Astoria Studios, a 500,000-square-foot production studio and office complex in Queens, NY Kaufman Organization of New York was the seller...
The Real Deal Rolex Realty Corp has filed plans to construct a 199,000-square-foot office building at 665 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The real estate arm of the Switzerland-based luxury watchmaker wants to demolish the 12-story building on the site and...
Crain’s New York Business Dynamic Star has filed plans for a 602-unit apartment property at 320 West Fordham Road in the Bronx, NY The Greenwich, Conn, company hopes to break ground on the 17-story building by the end of next year and complete it...
Commercial Observer Cerberus Capital Management has provided $772 million of financing against the 114-unit Rockwell apartment property in New Rochelle, NY Greystone Capital Advisors arranged the loan on behalf of the property’s developer, a...
The Real Deal A venture of CommonWealth Partners and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System has agreed has agreed to pay more than $1 billion, or $1,429/sf, for the 700,000-square-foot Hudson Commons office building at 441 Ninth Ave in...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 630,000-square-foot fulfillment center in the 19 million-sf Northern Virginia Gateway industrial property in Stafford, Va Peterson Cos, a Fair Lakes, Va, developer, is constructing...
LA Biz Newegg Commerce Inc has agreed to fully lease a 244,958-square-foot industrial building at Shea Center Ontario, a 18 million-sf business park in Ontario, Calif, about 42 miles east of Los Angeles The electronics retailer will take its space...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SL Green Realty Corp has denied claims by PWM Property Management, an affiliate of the owner of Manhattan’s 245 Park Ave, that it’s at fault for vacancies the property is facing PWM, an...
The Real Deal Rivky Brach has paid $49 million, or $680,556/unit, for the 72-unit MYNT apartment building in Brooklyn, NY The New York investor bought the six-story property from investors David Katz and Mordechai Spira, who had purchased it in...