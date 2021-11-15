Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $1002 million of construction financing for the 344-unit apartment project at the corner of Broad and Noble streets in Philadelphia A venture of Toll Brothers Inc and Sundance Bay is...
South Florida Business Journal Greystar has sold Avana Bayview, a 225-unit apartment property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $7346 million, or about $326,489/unit The Charleston, SC, company sold the complex, which sits on 42 acres at 1617 South Federal...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has provided $6055 million of construction financing for Alta 9600, a 296-unit apartment project in Miami Alta Developers recently broke ground on the project, which...
The Real Deal Rolex Realty Corp has filed plans to construct a 199,000-square-foot office building at 665 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The real estate arm of the Switzerland-based luxury watchmaker wants to demolish the 12-story building on the site and...
Houston Business Journal AHS Residential has plans to bring a three-building apartment complex to Houston’s Energy Corridor The Miami developer recently bought a 66-acre development site in Ten Oaks master-planned community, near the Texas...
Dallas Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group is building a 500,000-square-foot industrial project in North Fort Worth, Texas The Atlanta developer is constructing the two-building DFW Point35 business park on Harmon Road Completion is scheduled...
Parkview Financial has provided $544 million of financing for the development of a pair of apartment properties with a total of 272 units in Tacoma and Kent, Wash The two properties are at 102 Madison Ave, with 157 units in Kent, and 415 East 25th...
Crain’s New York Business Dynamic Star has filed plans for a 602-unit apartment property at 320 West Fordham Road in the Bronx, NY The Greenwich, Conn, company hopes to break ground on the 17-story building by the end of next year and complete it...
Milwaukee Business Journal McClendon Capital Group has been approved to build a 156-unit apartment property at the corner of East Ogden Avenue and North Milwaukee Street in Milwaukee The local developer and investor plans to break ground on the $40...