New York Post Burnett Equity has paid $55 million, or $103,774/room, for the 530-room Martinique Hotel in Manhattan The Oklahoma City company bought the property from an unidentified Florida investor in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The...
The Real Deal Namdar Group has secured $96 million of financing against a pair of apartment projects with a combined 811 units in Jersey City, NJ Scale Lending provided the loans: $73 million against the 235-unit development at 26 Van Reipen Ave and...
Philadelphia Business Journal Vanguard Group has fully leased the 240,000-square-foot Ellis Preserve office building in Newtown Square, Pa Sunoco LP owns the building, at 3801 West Chester Pike, which is about 30 miles west of downtown Philadelphia...
Rentvcom Bay Logistics has agreed to fully lease a 76,200-square-foot building at 291 East Buckeye Road in Phoenix The property, which is part of the 147,744-sf Central Logistics Cold Storage Center, was built in 1940 and underwent renovations that...
Hartford Business Journal The AR Building Co has proposed a 225-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Newington, Conn The Seven Fields, Pa, developer plans on constructing the five-building complex on a 26-acre site at 258 Deming...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of the Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs has secured $247 million of financing for the construction of a 453-unit apartment project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank and US Bank provided a $212 million...
The Real Deal MSG Entertainment has renewed its lease for 428,000 square feet at the PENN 2 office building in Manhattan The company’s lease is for 20 years Vornado Realty Trust is renovating the 18 million-sf building, which sits atop Penn...
The Real Deal A venture of Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management has acquired the Kaufman Astoria Studios, a 500,000-square-foot production studio and office complex in Queens, NY Kaufman Organization of New York was the seller...
The Real Deal Rolex Realty Corp has filed plans to construct a 199,000-square-foot office building at 665 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The real estate arm of the Switzerland-based luxury watchmaker wants to demolish the 12-story building on the site and...