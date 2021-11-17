Log In or Subscribe to read more
Wheelock Street Capital has made an equity investment in 200 Inner Belt Road, a 191,089-square-foot office and laboratory building in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass, in a recapitalization valuing the property at $160 million, or $837/sf As...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of commercial property sales remained robust in October, as $48 billion of properties changed hands That brings volume for the year so far to an adjusted $52379 billion, according to Real Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $265 billion of apartment property sales took place in in New York City during the third quarter, according to Ariel Property Advisors That’s the highest quarterly total since the fourth...
SB Real Estate Partners has made its first investment in the Las Vegas market, paying $67 million, or $278,008/unit, for the 241-unit Portola on Russell apartment property The Irvine, Calif, investor had focused on the Phoenix and the Pacific...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CMBS special servicers continue to see a decline in the volume of loans they’re handling In October, the volume of loans in their hands declined by 371 percent from September, to $3951 billion, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The hotel sector’s recovery is accelerating, and STR and Tourism Economics now expect demand and average daily rates will be nearly fully recovered next year Revenue per available room, perhaps the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage originations continued to grow in the third quarter, by 19 percent, when compared with the second, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association That was a record high, according to the...
Ready Capital Corp, a New York real estate finance company specializing in the small- to middle-market segments, has agreed to buy the outstanding equity interests in funds managed by Mosaic Real Estate Investors The acquisition allows it to move...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS delinquency picture continued to improve, substantially, last month, with the overall volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments declining by $33 billion, or 1148 percent,...