Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $2107 million of financing against the 761,824-square-foot office building at 800 Scudders Mill Road in Plainsboro, NJ The loan allowed the property’s owner, Hana Asset Management, to retire $2079...
New York Post Burnett Equity has paid $55 million, or $103,774/room, for the 530-room Martinique Hotel in Manhattan The Oklahoma City company bought the property from an unidentified Florida investor in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The...
The Real Deal Namdar Group has secured $96 million of financing against a pair of apartment projects with a combined 811 units in Jersey City, NJ Scale Lending provided the loans: $73 million against the 235-unit development at 26 Van Reipen Ave and...
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has backed out of a deal to fully lease Harborside 1, a 400,000-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ The online retail giant had been in advanced talks to lease the building, which is owned by...
Crain’s Chicago Business Sunstone Hotel Investors has tapped Eastdil Secured to market for sale two Chicago hotels totaling 725 rooms The properties, which are being offered as a package, are the 368-room Embassy Suites Chicago Downtown, at...
Hartford Business Journal The AR Building Co has proposed a 225-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Newington, Conn The Seven Fields, Pa, developer plans on constructing the five-building complex on a 26-acre site at 258 Deming...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of the Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs has secured $247 million of financing for the construction of a 453-unit apartment project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank and US Bank provided a $212 million...
The Real Deal MSG Entertainment has renewed its lease for 428,000 square feet at the PENN 2 office building in Manhattan The company’s lease is for 20 years Vornado Realty Trust is renovating the 18 million-sf building, which sits atop Penn...
The Real Deal A venture of Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management has acquired the Kaufman Astoria Studios, a 500,000-square-foot production studio and office complex in Queens, NY Kaufman Organization of New York was the seller...