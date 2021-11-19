Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust reported a 16 percent increase in monthly rents for new leases and renewals at its apartment properties during the third quarter, doubling the second quarter’s 8 percent...
The Real Deal GCP Realty is offering for sale the former Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 90-10 Ditmars Blvd in Queens, NY The New York company has hired Ripco Real Estate to market the 288-room property, which could sell for about $65 million...
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $2107 million of financing against the 761,824-square-foot office building at 800 Scudders Mill Road in Plainsboro, NJ The loan allowed the property’s owner, Hana Asset Management, to retire $2079...
REBusiness Online Sensient Technologies Corp has agreed to lease 300,481 square feet of industrial space at 255 Logistics Center, a 502,781-sf industrial property in East St Louis The Milwaukee company, which manufactures colors, flavors and...
New York Post Burnett Equity has paid $55 million, or $103,774/room, for the 530-room Martinique Hotel in Manhattan The Oklahoma City company bought the property from an unidentified Florida investor in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The...
The Real Deal Namdar Group has secured $96 million of financing against a pair of apartment projects with a combined 811 units in Jersey City, NJ Scale Lending provided the loans: $73 million against the 235-unit development at 26 Van Reipen Ave and...
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has backed out of a deal to fully lease Harborside 1, a 400,000-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ The online retail giant had been in advanced talks to lease the building, which is owned by...
Philadelphia Business Journal Vanguard Group has fully leased the 240,000-square-foot Ellis Preserve office building in Newtown Square, Pa Sunoco LP owns the building, at 3801 West Chester Pike, which is about 30 miles west of downtown Philadelphia...
Rentvcom Bay Logistics has agreed to fully lease a 76,200-square-foot building at 291 East Buckeye Road in Phoenix The property, which is part of the 147,744-sf Central Logistics Cold Storage Center, was built in 1940 and underwent renovations that...