Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Tishman Speyer Properties has paid about $90 million for 10 of the 11 development sites that will make up the 2,050-unit Edgemere Commons affordable-housing complex in Queens, NY The New York company bought the sites...
Dallas Morning News Anthem Development is building the 389-unit Miles One 90 apartment property in Sachse, Texas, about 26 miles northeast of Dallas Nova Capita of Los Angeles arranged $42 million of construction financing from Bank OZK for the...
REJournalscom VanTrust Real Estate will break ground soon on the second building at the Altus Commerce Center in Altoona, Iowa The Kansas City, Mo, developer is constructing the 496,800-square-foot industrial building on a 75-acre site at NE 62nd...
Charlotte Business Journal Kaplan Residential is teaming with Origin Investments to build a 322-unit apartment complex in Belmont, NC, about 12 miles west of Charlotte, NC Plans for the property, which is being built on a 39-acre site at 6900...
Real Estate NJ Rockefeller Group has broken ground on a 345,600-square-foot distribution center in Eastampton Township, NJ, about 37 miles east of Philadelphia The New York developer is building the industrial property on a 2764-acre site along US...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of Bayview USA and DAC Development has broken ground on the 280,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 808 North Cleveland Ave in Chicago The development will cost $106 million to construct Kawa Capital Solutions...
Charlotte Business Journal Work is expected to start this spring on a 110,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Fuquay-Varina, NC, about 41 miles north of Fayetteville, NC CCL Label Inc of Framingham, Mass, is developing the industrial property,...
REJournals Opus Group has broken ground on a 279,872-square-foot industrial building at the Midwest Transportation Center in Kenosha, Wis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at 6222 77th Ave, about 35 miles south of Milwaukee It...
Las Vegas Review-Journal Tapestry Inc has broken ground on the North Las Vegas Fulfillment Center, a 788,000 square-foot industrial property in Las Vegas The luxury retailer is building the property at 5603 East El Campo Grande Ave, about 16 miles...