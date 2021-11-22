Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Tishman Speyer Properties has paid about $90 million for 10 of the 11 development sites that will make up the 2,050-unit Edgemere Commons affordable-housing complex in Queens, NY The New York company bought the sites...
REBusiness Online A venture of Begonia Real Estate Development and CW Driver has broken ground on a 74-unit apartment property at 5570 Rosemead Blvd in Temple City, Calif, about 12 miles east of Los Angeles The project will have one-, two- or...
Vesta Capital LLC has paid $316 million, or $56,631/unit, for the 558-unit River Walk Apartments in Wichita, Kan The property is the first in Kansas for the Tulsa, Okla, investment manager, which now owns 28 apartment properties with 7,249 units,...
Dallas Morning News Capital Commercial Investments has bought two properties that are part of the Legacy Business Park in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, in separate deals The prices it paid were not disclosed The Austin, Texas, real estate...
REJournalscom VanTrust Real Estate will break ground soon on the second building at the Altus Commerce Center in Altoona, Iowa The Kansas City, Mo, developer is constructing the 496,800-square-foot industrial building on a 75-acre site at NE 62nd...
Charlotte Business Journal Kaplan Residential is teaming with Origin Investments to build a 322-unit apartment complex in Belmont, NC, about 12 miles west of Charlotte, NC Plans for the property, which is being built on a 39-acre site at 6900...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust is considering offering its loan workout expertise – it operates one of the CMBS sectors’ most active special servicers – to third-party lenders It’s...
A Florida investor group has paid $354 million, or $221,250/unit, for the 160-unit Oakwood Apartments near Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Fla The group, Oakwood Townhomes LLC, bought the property from One Real Estate Investment of Miami,...
Real Estate NJ Rockefeller Group has broken ground on a 345,600-square-foot distribution center in Eastampton Township, NJ, about 37 miles east of Philadelphia The New York developer is building the industrial property on a 2764-acre site along US...