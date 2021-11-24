Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Adler Real Estate Partners has paid $23 million, or $20909/sf, for the 110,000-square-foot Northridge at Westfields industrial complex in Chantilly, Va The Miami company bought the property from Strategic Capital Partners of...
REJournalscom Emrik SV, a 202-unit apartment property in Shoreview, Minn, has been completed by a venture of Greco and Eagle Ridge Partners, both of Minneapolis The four-story property, at 4043 Chatsworth St N, got underway in 2019 It has one-, two-...
Cincinnati Business Courier Hillwood Development Co is planning the Harrison Commerce Center, a 535,000-square-foot industrial property in Harrison, Ohio The Dallas developer will build the property on a speculative basis at the corner of Simonson...
Crain’s New York Business The Feil Organization has filed plans for a 421-unit apartment property at 356 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The 43-story building will have 73 parking spots and about 100,000 square feet of commercial space Feil has begun...
Commercial Observer Scale Lending has provided $685 million of construction financing for the 165-unit apartment project at 210 Clarkson Ave in Brooklyn, NY, that’s being developed by K2 Real Estate Partners The loan was arranged by Meridian...
Bisnow A venture of Network Realty Partners and USAA Real Estate is breaking ground next year on a 106-room hotel in Washington, DC The property will sit on a courtyard between two office buildings with a combined 630,650 square feet at 899 and 999...
Commercial Observer Bonaventure has paid $776 million for two apartment properties with a combined 294 units in Virginia The Alexandria, Va, company paid $255 million, or $271,277/unit, for the 94-unit Messenger Place in Manassas, Va, and $521...
Commercial Observer A group of lenders led by Bank Leumi has provided $95 million of financing for the construction of the 164-unit American Lions apartment project in Queens, NY Leumi Partners and Israeli Discount Bank were also part of the lending...
Commercial Observer Bank Hapoalim has provided $25 million of construction financing against the 27-unit residential condominium project at 219 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Tankhouse, a Brooklyn developer, is...