Multi-Housing News Related Midwest has broken ground on 900 Randolph, a 300-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood The local developer is building the 43-story property at the corner of West Randolph and North Peoria...
The Real Deal A venture of Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC has paid $50 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 100-unit apartment property at 340 Old River Road in Edgewater, NJ, across the Hudson River from Manhattan Waterton, a Chicago real...
Austin Business Journal AMAC Holdings has paid $619 million, or about $214,931/unit, for The Mont, a 288-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The New York company bought the complex through its AMAC Fund II investment vehicle The seller was...
Austin Business Journal PlaceMKR LLC has bought the 97,311-square-foot La Frontera Plaza office building in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The Austin investor bought the property, at 2700 La Frontera Blvd, from Houghton Mifflin...
Vista Investment Group has paid $2015 million, or nearly $227/sf, for the Link@Louisville, an 88,832-square-foot flex-office property in the Boulder, Colo, suburb of Louisville, Colo The Santa Monica, Calif, investment manager bought the...
Cores Management has paid $635 million, or $271,368/unit, for the Linden on the GreeneWay, a 234-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment manager, which pursues value-add opportunities throughout the country,...
One Stop Management LLC has paid $47 million, or $236/sf, for a pair of neighboring retail centers with 198,885 square feet in Miami Gardens, Fla The Brooklyn, NY, investor bought the two properties, Miami Gardens Shopping Plaza, at 4500-4698...
Greystar Real Estate Partners has agreed to sell the 30 apartment properties with some 10,000 units owned by its Greystar Equity Partners IX fund to Ivanhoe Cambridge for roughly $36 billion The Charleston, SC, investment manager in 2017 had raised...
Commercial Observer Adler Real Estate Partners has paid $23 million, or $20909/sf, for the 110,000-square-foot Northridge at Westfields industrial complex in Chantilly, Va The Miami company bought the property from Strategic Capital Partners of...