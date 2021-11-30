Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Thorofare Capital has provided $3414 million of financing to cover the land acquisition and predevelopment costs for a proposed 230-unit apartment property in the Los Angeles suburb of Culver City, Calif...
Dallas Morning News Sherwood Bedding has agreed to lease a 235,000-square-foot manufacturing center and warehouse property that’s being planned for Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles northwest of Dallas The Orlando, Fla, company has signed a...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Seefried Industrial Properties and USAA Real Estate has broken ground on a 1 million-square-foot industrial property at the Visalia Industrial Park in Visalia, Calif Seefried, of Atlanta, and USAA, of San...
Denver Business Journal Prime West is planning to build Alloy Sunnyside, a 209-unit apartment property in Denver The local developer will build the property on a 08-acre-site at 4120 and 4158 North Jason St, about three miles north of the...
Washington Business Journal A venture of the Carr Cos and the Donohoe Cos plans to build a 380-unit apartment property at 5500 Wisconsin Ave in Chevy Chase, Md, a suburb of Washington, DC The Montgomery County, Md, Planning Board initially approved...
REJournalscom Mid-America Management Corp has acquired the Rickenbacker Exchange Building, a 102 million-square-foot industrial property in Commercial Point, Ohio The purchase price was not disclosed The Beechwood, Ohio, investment firm purchased...
Multi-Housing News Related Midwest has broken ground on 900 Randolph, a 300-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood The local developer is building the 43-story property at the corner of West Randolph and North Peoria...
Products Engineering Corp, a tool manufacturer, has agreed to lease 72,275 square feet at Sunset Distribution Center, a 101,280-sf industrial property in Brea, Calif The property, at 566 Vanguard Way, is owned by Link Logistics Real Estate CBRE...
Bisnow JBG Smith Properties has filed plans for a 650-unit apartment property in Arlington, Va The property would be developed on the site of the former 102-room Americana Hotel that JBG Smith bought last year That deal included an adjacent parking...