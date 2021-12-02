Log In or Subscribe to read more
Domestic, private-label CMBS issuance so far this year has topped $103 billion, marking the busiest year since before the Global Financial Crisis Expectations are for only slightly more issuance in 2022 This year's frenzy was the result of a booming...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Promenade Shops at Centerra, a 493,160-square-foot retail center in Loveland, Colo, has had its appraised value increase by nearly a quarter, to $95 million That’s good news for investors in Natixis...
Kohan Retail Investment Group, the most prolific buyer of malls backing distressed CMBS loans, has paid $55 million for the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia The property, previously owned by Simon Property Group, had been encumbered by a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust reported a 16 percent increase in monthly rents for new leases and renewals at its apartment properties during the third quarter, doubling the second quarter’s 8 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $9179 million CMBS loan against the Belden Village shopping mall in Canton, Ohio, has been granted a five-year term extension to July 2026 The loan, securitized through Morgan Stanley I Inc, 2011-C3,...
Alternative lenders are having a bang-up year, with origination volumes easily topping even 2019's elevated levels, and many reporting record-breaking activity Driving the volume is the continued liquidity in both the lending and property-investing...
Institutional investors have increased their target allocations to commercial real estate to 107 percent this year, from 106 percent in 2020 They're now 180 basis points higher than in 2013, according to a survey of 224 investors with $134 trillion...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of commercial property sales remained robust in October, as $48 billion of properties changed hands That brings volume for the year so far to an adjusted $52379 billion, according to Real Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $25868 million CMBS loan against 175 West Jackson Blvd, a 14 million-square-foot office building in downtown Chicago, once again has transferred to special servicer LNR Partners as it’s expected...