Commercial Property Executive Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has agreed to fully lease the 719,037-square-foot office property at 1275, 1345, 1375 and 1395 Crossman Ave in Sunnyvale, Calif, about 40 miles south of San Francisco Newmark...
Commercial Observer A venture of Khosla Capital and DKJ Equity has paid $99 million, or $392,857/unit, for the 252-unit Sheffield at Englewood South apartment property in Englewood, NJ s Hekemian Group sold the property in a deal brokered by...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided $54 million of financing to help fund the acquisition, by a venture of Mill Creek Residential and Cigna Investment Management, of the 163-unit Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station apartment property in...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $435 million of financing against the 75,000-square-foot office building at 5 Crosby St in Manhattan The five-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Cape Advisors of New York, to retire $30...
Louisville Business First LDG Development is planning to build the 276-unit Midlane Point Apartments in Louisville, Ky The local developer will build the property at 3042 Hikes Lane, on the site of a vacant church and school building It’s...
Real Estate NJ John Hancock Life Insurance Co has provided $455 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with a combined 321 units in northern New Jersey The insurer lent $315 million against the 227-unit Village Manor in Nutley,...
Commercial Observer Innovo Property Group has agreed to pay $855 million, or $98924/sf, for HSBC Tower, an 864,303-square-foot office building in Manhattan The New York company is buying the property from Property & Building Corp of Israel,...
Commercial Observer A venture of Lincoln Equities Group and HIG Realty Partners has secured $1633 million of construction financing against a 921,000-square-foot industrial project in Brewster, NY Heitman provided the loan, which was arranged by...
The Real Deal PCCP LLC has provided $170 million of financing against 122 Fifth Ave, a 300,000-square-foot office and retail building in Manhattan Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan The Bromley Cos, which has owned the 10-story building since...