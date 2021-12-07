Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kohan Retail Group has lined up $1995 million of mortgage financing from a Berlin lender, Summit US Holdings GmbH, to fund its $3325 million purchase of the Triangle Town Center in Raleigh, NC The property's sale resulted in a far smaller loss than...
Crain’s Chicago Business AmTrust Realty Corp is in talks to possibly turn over, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, Chicago’s 135 South LaSalle St to the CMBS trust that holds a $100 million loan against the 13 million-square-foot office...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that held what most recently was a $7416 million mortgage against the Park Plaza shopping mall in Little Rock, Ark, has taken the property through foreclosure The loan, which had encumbered...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans classified as being more than 30 days late with their payments declined yet again in November, to $2453 billion from $2545 billion in October, according to Trepp Inc It marks the...
Domestic, private-label CMBS issuance so far this year has topped $103 billion, marking the busiest year since before the Global Financial Crisis Expectations are for only slightly more issuance in 2022 This year's frenzy was the result of a booming...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Promenade Shops at Centerra, a 493,160-square-foot retail center in Loveland, Colo, has had its appraised value increase by nearly a quarter, to $95 million That’s good news for investors in Natixis...
Kohan Retail Investment Group, the most prolific buyer of malls backing distressed CMBS loans, has paid $55 million for the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia The property, previously owned by Simon Property Group, had been encumbered by a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $9179 million CMBS loan against the Belden Village shopping mall in Canton, Ohio, has been granted a five-year term extension to July 2026 The loan, securitized through Morgan Stanley I Inc, 2011-C3,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $25868 million CMBS loan against 175 West Jackson Blvd, a 14 million-square-foot office building in downtown Chicago, once again has transferred to special servicer LNR Partners as it’s expected...