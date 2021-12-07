Log In or Subscribe to read more
City Office REIT has paid $150 million, or $48855/sf, for Block 23, a 307,030-square-foot office and retail property in downtown Phoenix The Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT purchased the property from its developer, RED Development of Phoenix,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Abacus Capital Group has paid $60 million, or $227,273/unit, for the 264-unit Landmark at Avery Place apartment property in Tampa, Fla The New York investor bought the property from American Landmark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Mill Creek Residential and Cigna Investment Management has acquired the 163-unit Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station apartment complex in the New York suburb of Montclair, NJ, for $77...
JLL Income Property Trust Inc has paid $95 million, or $14634/sf, for the 649,183-square-foot Friendship Distribution Center in the Atlanta suburb of Buford, Ga The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the industrial...
Commercial Observer A venture of Khosla Capital and DKJ Equity has paid $99 million, or $392,857/unit, for the 252-unit Sheffield at Englewood South apartment property in Englewood, NJ s Hekemian Group sold the property in a deal brokered by...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Birtcher Anderson & Davis and Belay Investment Group has purchased a portfolio of nine industrial properties totaling 300,437 square feet in the Dallas area Kensington Commercial of Dallas sold the portfolio,...
Dallas Morning News HLC Equity has bought Elan City Centre, a 330-unit luxury apartment property in Farmers Branch, Texas, about 12 miles north of downtown Dallas Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit brokered the deal...
Mesa West Capital has provided $977 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture led by Preiss Co, of a pair of apartment properties with 468 units in Raleigh, NC Preiss, a Raleigh developer, partnered with Township Capital of...
SL Green Realty Corp has sold a 25 percent stake in the office building at One Madison Ave in Manhattan An undisclosed international investor bought the interest and committed to invest at least $2593 million to complete the project SL Green, a New...