Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has provided $667 million of financing to help fund Concordia Properties’ acquisition of the 454-unit Country Club Apartments in Charlotte, NC As reported, the Lakewood, NJ,...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital continues to expand its lending platform by adding to its Federal Housing Administration lending capabilities The Plano, Texas, lender, formed early this year through Meridian Capital Group’s acquisition of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Khosla Capital and DKJ Equity has paid $99 million, or $392,857/unit, for the 252-unit Sheffield at Englewood South apartment property in Englewood, NJ s Hekemian Group sold the property in a deal brokered by...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided $54 million of financing to help fund the acquisition, by a venture of Mill Creek Residential and Cigna Investment Management, of the 163-unit Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station apartment property in...
The Real Deal Bloomberg LP has agreed to lease an additional 191,000 square feet at 919 Third Ave, a 11 million-sf office building in Manhattan The deal covers floors 28 through 33 and expands its space to more than 748,000 sf at the 47-story...
Mesa West Capital has provided $977 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture led by Preiss Co, of a pair of apartment properties with 468 units in Raleigh, NC Preiss, a Raleigh developer, partnered with Township Capital of...
Kohan Retail Group has lined up $1995 million of mortgage financing from a Berlin lender, Summit US Holdings GmbH, to fund its $3325 million purchase of the Triangle Town Center in Raleigh, NC The property's sale resulted in a far smaller loss than...
JLL Capital Markets has provided $5377 million of Freddie Mac mortgage financing against the 340-unit Grove at South Shore apartment property in Riverview, Fla, which is southeast of Tampa, Fla The seven-year loan takes out a $388 million mortgage,...
Louisville Business First LDG Development is planning to build the 276-unit Midlane Point Apartments in Louisville, Ky The local developer will build the property at 3042 Hikes Lane, on the site of a vacant church and school building It’s...