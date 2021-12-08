Log In or Subscribe to read more
Prime Finance has provided $5815 million of financing to facilitate Cohen Investment Group’s purchase of the Castleton Commerce Center, a 795-unit self-storage facility with 185 recreational-vehicle spaces in Virginia Beach, Va The bridge...
South Florida Business Journal Regatta at New River, a 20-story apartment building with 230 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, has been sold for $115 million, or $500,000/unit An affiliate of Related Group of Miami sold the property to a company managed...
South Florida Business Journal Union Investment Real Estate has bought the 185,372-square-foot Fountains of Boynton retail center in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $795 million, or about $42887/sf The New York company bought the property from DRA Advisors,...
Denver Business Journal Cohen Rojas Capital Partners has paid $324 million, or $400,000/unit, for Tennyson Place, an 81-unit apartment property in Denver The San Francisco real estate investment firm purchased the property from its developer,...
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has sold the 340-room Embassy Suites La Jolla hotel in San Diego for a whopping $2267 million, or $666,765/room The sales price results in a 422 percent capitalization rate, based on the property’s 2019 net...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of AM Property Holding and Northeast Capital Group has paid $235 million, or $42146/sf, for 200 Elm St and 695 East Main St, a two-building office complex in Stamford, Conn The venture bought the...
Washington Business Journal Mapletree Investments has paid $532 million, or $13537/sf, for the 393,000-square-foot industrial property at 14301 Mattawoman Drive in Brandywine, Md The Singapore real estate company bought the property from Link...
Baltimore Business Journal Brookfield Properties has paid $736 million, or $328,571/unit, for the 224-unit Bainbridge Federal Hill apartment property in Baltimore The New York investor bought the property from Bainbridge Cos The property, at 1110...
Philadelphia Business Journal MRA Group Inc has paid $40 million, or $5128/sf, for Dupont Chestnut Run Plaza, a 780,000-square-foot office and laboratory property in Wilmington, Del The Horsham, Pa, developer bought the 14-building complex from...