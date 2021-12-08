Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A partnership that includes Spire Hospitality has sold the Waterstone Resort & Marina Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla, for $3788 million, or about $272,518/room An affiliate of Rockpoint Group of Boston bought the...
Tides Equities has paid $596 million, or $217,518/unit, for the 274-unit Tierra Santa Apartment Homes in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from a venture of Western Wealth Capital and Prospect Ridge in a deal brokered by...
Prime Finance has provided $5815 million of financing to facilitate Cohen Investment Group’s purchase of the Castleton Commerce Center, a 795-unit self-storage facility with 185 recreational-vehicle spaces in Virginia Beach, Va The bridge...
South Florida Business Journal Regatta at New River, a 20-story apartment building with 230 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, has been sold for $115 million, or $500,000/unit An affiliate of Related Group of Miami sold the property to a company managed...
South Florida Business Journal Union Investment Real Estate has bought the 185,372-square-foot Fountains of Boynton retail center in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $795 million, or about $42887/sf The New York company bought the property from DRA Advisors,...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers has sold Wynwood Bay Apartments, a 156-unit property in Miami for $67 million, or about $429,487/unit The local developer sold the 19-acre property, at 2500 Biscayne Blvd, to Respark Residential of Fort...
Denver Business Journal Cohen Rojas Capital Partners has paid $324 million, or $400,000/unit, for Tennyson Place, an 81-unit apartment property in Denver The San Francisco real estate investment firm purchased the property from its developer,...
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has sold the 340-room Embassy Suites La Jolla hotel in San Diego for a whopping $2267 million, or $666,765/room The sales price results in a 422 percent capitalization rate, based on the property’s 2019 net...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of AM Property Holding and Northeast Capital Group has paid $235 million, or $42146/sf, for 200 Elm St and 695 East Main St, a two-building office complex in Stamford, Conn The venture bought the...