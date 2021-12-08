Log In or Subscribe to read more
TruAmerica Multifamily has raised $575 million for its initial investment fund, well exceeding the $400 million it had originally targeted The fund, TruAmerica Workforce Housing Fund, broadens the Los Angeles investment manager’s capital...
CenterSquare Investment Management has made a $35 million equity investment in Flagship Healthcare Trust, a private REIT capitalized by accredited investors that owns 75 medical properties with 2 million square feet, primarily in the Southeastern...
AIG Global Real Estate has formed a venture with a sovereign wealth fund that is targeting $15 billion of investments in multifamily properties in primary and secondary markets throughout the country The venture has been seeded with seven apartment...
Outshine Properties, which was formed earlier this year by two former Thor Equities' executives, with plans to invest in life-sciences properties, has completed its first deal The company paid $93 million for a suburban Boston office and laboratory...
Longpoint Realty Partners has raised $669 million of equity commitments for its second real estate investment fund, exceeding its initial target of $450 million and hard cap of $600 million The vehicle, Longpoint Realty Fund II, is a follow-up to...
Institutional investors have increased their target allocations to commercial real estate to 107 percent this year, from 106 percent in 2020 They're now 180 basis points higher than in 2013, according to a survey of 224 investors with $134 trillion...
Wheelock Street Capital has made an equity investment in 200 Inner Belt Road, a 191,089-square-foot office and laboratory building in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass, in a recapitalization valuing the property at $160 million, or $837/sf As...
SB Real Estate Partners has made its first investment in the Las Vegas market, paying $67 million, or $278,008/unit, for the 241-unit Portola on Russell apartment property The Irvine, Calif, investor had focused on the Phoenix and the Pacific...
Ready Capital Corp, a New York real estate finance company specializing in the small- to middle-market segments, has agreed to buy the outstanding equity interests in funds managed by Mosaic Real Estate Investors The acquisition allows it to move...